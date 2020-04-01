GLA JACL Scholarship Available

The Greater Los Angeles Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League is seeking eligible candidates for its annual Hana Uno Shepard Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.

An applicant must be a graduating high school senior with a high achievement record, from a single-parent family, of Japanese descent, and a resident of Los Angeles County or Orange County. The scholarship may be applied to any college, university, community college, fine arts or vocational school.

The scholarship is given to financially assist students and to help applicants become acquainted with the mission and vision of JACL, a civil rights organization that strives to promote a world that honors diversity by respecting values of fairness, equality and social justice.

The Hana Uno Shepard Scholarship was established in 1992 as a memorial to Hana Shepard, a passionate GLA Chapter member for many years. Before passing in 1987, she was active in the redress movement for the unconstitutional incarceration of people of Japanese ancestry during World War II.

Applications can be found at high school counselors’ offices or may be requested from Scholarship Chair Layne Sakamoto at [email protected] or (310) 897-0398. Applications must be postmarked on or before May 15.