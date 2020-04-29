Gov. Ige Extends Stay-at-Home Order Across Hawaii Through May 31

HONOLULU – Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed a sixth supplementary emergency proclamation extending the stay-at-home order across the state through May 31.

“This was not an easy decision. I know this has been difficult for everyone. Businesses need to reopen. People want to end this self-isolation and we want to return to normal,” said Ige. “But this virus is potentially deadly, especially for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Thanks to our residents, we are flattening the curve, saving lives, and avoiding a resurgence of this virus by not reopening prematurely.”

The stay-at-home order means residents may leave their homes only for various essential needs, including healthcare, purchasing food, medicine, gasoline, taking care of the elderly, minors, or those with disabilities, returning to a place of residence outside of Hawaii, picking up educational materials for distance learning, receiving meals or other related services. Outdoor exercise is also permitted – including swimming, surfing and walking pets.

In addition, running, jogging or walking on the beach will be permitted, as long as social distancing requirements are observed.

Also extended through the end of May — the 14-day quarantine for both visitors and residents entering the state and for inter-island travelers.

The eviction moratorium, which prevents any eviction from a residential dwelling for failure to pay rent, also remains in effect through May 31.

In addition, social distancing requirements remain in place across the state through the end of May.

Ige issued the initial emergency proclamation for COVID-19 on March 4, followed by:

March 16: Supplementary proclamation suspending certain laws to enable state and county responses to COVID-19

March 21: Second supplementary proclamation implementing mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for visitors and residents entering the state

March 23: Third supplementary proclamation mandating social distancing measures throughout the state

March 31: Fourth supplementary proclamation implementing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for people traveling between the islands in Hawaii

April 16: Fifth supplementary proclamation implementing enhanced social distancing requirements and an eviction moratorium