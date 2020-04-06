JAMsj Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19

SAN JOSE — Jim Nagareda, executive director of the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, gave the following update on March 26.

JAMsj continues to remain closed, until we are allowed to safely return to normal operations. JAMsj is taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus to our community, visitors and volunteers, and will continue to follow our Santa Clara County policies. For the latest information, please visit the Santa Clara County Directives regarding COVID-19.

JAMsj staff and volunteers are continuing to plan and meet remotely, so that we can continue to share our mission to “collect, preserve and share Japanese American history, culture and art with a focus on the greater Bay Area.” In addition, we’re looking at ways to bring future JAMsj Programs to you via a streaming service. Here’s one example:

April 18, 2020: Manabu Project: Preserving the Lessons from our Japanese American Elders will be live-streamed. Please visit the http://JAMsj.org website to find out more.

All other public programs are cancelled, including:

April 26, 2020: Kodomo no Hi Kids’ Day and Vintage Sale

We are monitoring the latest news on COVID-19 and will keep our website and JAMsj Facebook page updated accordingly. When it is safe, we will welcome everyone back to the museum. Until then, please stay safe. Your health and well-being are extremely important to us.