JANM Hosts Virtual Gala This Saturday

The Japanese American National Museum has made the following announcement:

“JANM’s annual gala is its largest fundraising event of the year and raises critical funds to support the institution. Due to the continually evolving COVID-19 situation, we’ve made the decision to turn our 2020 Gala Dinner and Auction into a virtual gala.

“We will have a livestream program during which the winner of the 2020 Lexus Opportunity Drawing will be announced, an online auction, and Bid for Education.

“We invite you and your family and friends to join us online on April 18, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. (PDT). Please check our About page at www.janm.org/events/2020/dinner/ for more information about the virtual gala and ways to support our fundraising efforts.

“Auction items are now available for bidding. We’ve even extended it for an extra hour, so get your bids in before Saturday, April 18, at 7 p.m. (PDT).”