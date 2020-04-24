Komae Scholarships Awarded by Asian American Christian Counseling Service

The 2020 Ryo and Jean Komae Scholarships were recently awarded by the Asian American Christian Counseling Service (AACCS) in conjunction with New Dawn Christian Family Services.

The purpose of the Komae Scholarships is to help the next generation of mental health clinicians who have a heart to serve in the Asian American community.

Since 2011, 20 scholarships have been awarded to graduate students in marriage and family therapy, social work and clinical psychology programs. Many of these graduates are now practicing in mental health settings across Southern California.

This year’s recipients are Miyu Rosie Tanabe and Brittney Yee, students in the Master of Social Work program at California State University Long Beach.

Yee discovered her calling through short-term mission trips to China. In the future, she desires to provide counseling services for the Asian American Christian community. Her goal is to help Asian American youth by caring for their mental, emotional, social, and spiritual needs.

Tanabe has a heart for helping older adults and becoming a hospice social worker. In her application, Tanabe said, “I have found that the Lord has put a burden in my heart that I may be able to serve older adults in their last stages of life.”

Each winner came to AACCS highly recommended and each is dedicated to serving the Asian American community after graduation.

The Ryo and Jean Komae Scholarship Fund was established in 2011 by the children of Ryo and Jean Komae in order to honor their parents’ many years of service to the community. Married for nearly 70 years, the Komaes shared the love of Christ in their devoted family life and through their commitment of time, talent and treasure to others.