Kumu’s Back

Amy Hill plays Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta on “Magnum, P.I.,” which returned from its winter break on April 10 and airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on CBS. Now in its second season, the Hawaii-based crime drama stars Jay Hernandez as Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Rick, Stephen Hill as TC, and Tim Kang as Katsumoto. Hill’s character is the unofficial “house mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest, the estate where Magnum lives. From the producers of the “Hawaii Five-0” reboot, which recently ended its 10-year run, “Magnum, P.I.” is a reboot of the 1980s show that starred Tom Selleck.

