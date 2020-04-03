Little Tokyo Kicks Off Community Feeding Community

The Community Feeding Community program will provide meals for hospitality workers whose jobs were impacted by COVID-19.

Meals are purchased from a rotating list of small businesses in Little Tokyo and the Arts District.

Meal Distribution

Every Saturday, 5-7 p.m. or until supplies run out

Cafe Dulce, 134 Japanese Village Plaza Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 346-9910

Please come with ID and proof of previous hospitality employment. First-come, first-served.

Donate to Pay for a Meal

For $15, you can help feed someone who served your favorite dishes, made your coffee exactly how you like it, and poured you a drink on your birthday. Let’s give back to the people who bring smiles to our lunch breaks and listen to our happy hour banter while supporting small businesses.

100% of donations go directly to hospitality workers in need and support small businesses.

Sponsored by:

Arts District-Little Tokyo Neighborhood Council

Susan Moon and Michael Yap

Warner Bros. and Affordable Housing for Artists

Cafe Dulce

Susan Park / Revolucionario Tacos

Metro

Go Little Tokyo