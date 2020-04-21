Live Reading with Kizuna

Join Elaine Hang on Wednesday, April 22, at 4 p.m. PDT to continue reading “Japanese Children’s Favorite Stories,” written by Florence Sakade and illustrated by Yoshisuke Kurosaki.

In addition to sharing these Japanese traditional tales, a special guest from the Japanese American National Museum will also be leading an origami lesson before the reading. If you’re planning to attend, grab some paper to enjoy a quick craft before we begin our story.

Kizuna will be using Zoom as a virtual reading room. You don’t need any special software to participate, but you will need to register for this event. Just fill out the form below and the link to the reading room will be sent to you.

https://kizuna.typeform.com/to/kys5nA?mc_cid=453a7e94ec&mc_eid=deef1a1c1d

Spread the word by forwarding this information and sharing this link on social media.

Kizuna will not record or repost any content that includes the faces and names of participants.