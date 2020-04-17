Now More Than Ever, Our Community Must Stand Together

SAN JOSE — Asian Americans for Community Involvement issued the following statement on April 15.

=*=

Amid the growing threat of COVID-19, bigotry and racist attacks against Asian American community members have been reported nationwide. As our community fights against the virus, let us not fight against each other.

We must support each other during these difficult times.

The scapegoating of some of us is an attack on all of us. We have a shared responsibility to keep racism and hate out of our community. It is essential that our patients, staff, and community feel safe in the place they call home.

AACI opposes all forms of hate crimes, racial attacks, and discrimination. Earlier this month, AACI advocated for the County of Santa Clara and City of San Jose to adopt a resolution denouncing xenophobia triggered by ignorance.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney and San Jose Police Department also sent strong messages that hate crimes and racism are not welcome here.

As we continue to respond and adapt during these times, we appreciate those who have offered support or stood in solidarity with those affected. Despite a time of physical distance, we must remain connected and compassionate.

Here are some additional ways you can help:

• If you see something, say something. Those who experience or witness a hate crime should contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-8911.

• Check in on friends, family, and neighbors (while keeping social distance) to let them know you’re there for them.

• Stop the spread of misinformation by seeking and sharing accurate data sources, such as the County’s Public Health Department COVID-19 data dashboardand World Health Organization.

• Consider making a donationto help AACI provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff, continue delivering hot meals and groceries to isolated seniors, and protect families from domestic violence.

See AACI’s areas of greatest need.