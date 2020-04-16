OC Senior Reported Missing

HUNTINGTON BEACH — The Huntington Beach Police Department reported on April 15 at 10:35 p.m. that Juji Wada (pictured), 90, is missing.

“We are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing elderly adult,” HBPD said. “Juji was last seen last night at his residence in the area of Slater Avenue and Springdale Street. Juji and his vehicle are missing. A Silver Alert [missing elderly person]is pending.”

Wada is described as 5’4,” 135 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

The car (pictured below) is a 2014 Toyota Camry sedan, gray mica, California license plate 7GMG218.

Contact HBPD Dispatch at (714) 960-8811 or call 911 if you have information regarding his whereabouts.