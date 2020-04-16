Pilgrimage to Manzanar — Online

SAN JOSE — The second San Jose JACL Pilgrimage to Manzanar has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be a virtual journey to learn about the Japanese American World War II incarceration.

This year’s pilgrimage will be an online educational experience held via Zoom Webinar on Saturday, April 25, from 1 to 5 p.m. PST.

The goals of the program are:

– To educate the community about the WWII Japanese American incarceration and the movement for redress and reparations;

– To draw parallels between the struggles of JAs during WWII and the plight of Muslims, refugees, immigrants, and others today;

– To stimulate thoughtful inter-generational and intercultural discussions; and

– To inspire advocacy and action to protect human rights and fight hate and discrimination.

To register: http://sanjosejacl.org/manzanar