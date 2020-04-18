Quiet Weekend in Pacific Square

Pacific Square in Gardena, normally bustling with activity, is quieter these days, but most of the busineses remain open with eating establishments doing takeout only. Fukagawa Restaurant, which was temporarily closed, has reopened with signs asking customers to take appropriate precautions.

The Tokyo Central & Main supermarket is open, as are MamMoth Bakery, Nikuman-ya and Beard Papa’s in its food court, though Teppan Tarou is temporarily closed.

Meiji Pharmacy continues to serve customers, but with distancing protocols and no one allowed to enter the store.

Also open: Oko’s Café, Akane Chaya, Pizza Machine, Sweet Rice, Taqueria Gardena, Happy Lemon, Seafood Empress, and Carrows. Temporarily closed: Tea Station, Book-Off, Negative 8C (at least until April 17), Temomin, Clover Hair Studio, Sanrio Surprises, Unique Eyebrow Threading, and O Young’s Rock Pot. Optometrist Dr. Jerry Wake is seeing patients on an emergency basis only.

