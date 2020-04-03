Sawtelle Japantown Festival Postponed

The inaugural Sawtelle Japantown Festival, originally scheduled for May 3, has been postponed until Sunday, Oct. 4.

Celebrating the five-year anniversary of Sawtelle Japantown as designated by the City of Los Angeles in 2015, the festival will feature dance, music, art, crafts, tea ceremony, walking tours and a treasure hunt.

Community partners include Japanese Institute of Sawtelle, West L.A. Buddhist Temple, West L.A. United Methodist Church, West L.A. Holiness Church, Councilmember Mike Bonin, Sawtelle Reunion, and West L.A.-Sawtelle Neighborhood Council.

For more information, visit: http://sawtelleja.com/