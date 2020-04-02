Shimabukuro to Perform Live Online

Jake Shimabukuro and his ukulele will be streaming live from his home for one hour on Friday, April 3, on his official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jakeshimabukuromusic) at the following times:

3 p.m. HST (Hawaii)

6 p.m. Pacific

7 p.m. Mountain

8 p.m. Central

9 p.m. Eastern

Shimabukuro also wanted everyone to have plenty of music to listen to durng the days ahead, so he is unlocking some free audio MP3 archives: https://bit.ly/2wKFyO3

Download his new album, “Trio,” featuring Shimabukuro, Nolan Verner and Dave Preston in concert in 2017 in Franklin, Tenn., here: https://smarturl.it/JakeShimabukuro