Shimabukuro to Perform Live Online

Jake Shimabukuro and his ukulele will be streaming live from his home for one hour on Friday, April 3, on his official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/jakeshimabukuromusic) at the following times:
3 p.m. HST (Hawaii)
6 p.m. Pacific
7 p.m. Mountain
8 p.m. Central
9 p.m. Eastern
Shimabukuro also wanted everyone to have plenty of music to listen to durng the days ahead, so he is unlocking some free audio MP3 archives: https://bit.ly/2wKFyO3
Download his new album, “Trio,” featuring Shimabukuro, Nolan Verner and Dave Preston in concert in 2017 in Franklin, Tenn., here: https://smarturl.it/JakeShimabukuro