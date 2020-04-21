Soy & Tofu Festival, JA Heritage Night with the A’s Canceled

SAN FRANCISCO — The Nichi Bei Foundation has announced the cancellation of upcoming events.

=*=

Due to shelter-in-place orders and other precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 to the general public, the Nichi Bei Foundation’s Board of Directors, with input from the event organizing committee, has decided to cancel the 10th annual Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival scheduled for June 13, 2020. This has been the Nichi Bei Foundation’s signature fundraiser.

During this period of unprecedented uncertainty because of the global coronavirus pandemic, and the risks to our community — particularly our beloved elders — we hope that you understand the necessity of this decision.

Since its inception in 2012, we are proud to have developed a community of vendors, artisans, performers and chefs around the joy of soy. In addition to being a signature fundraiser for the Nichi Bei Foundation, the Northern California Soy and Tofu Festival has been a vehicle for community-building and leadership development.

We hope that you may continue to support such vendors, as can be found at www.soyandtofufest.org.

We encourage the community to follow the guidance of your local governments and health agencies and to remain as safe as possible.

In addition, given the uncertainty with the Major League Baseball season, the Oakland A’s have decided to cancel this year’s Japanese Heritage Night with the A’s, originally scheduled for Friday, May 22, 2020 vs. the Los Angeles Angels. While there is a possibility that the event may be rescheduled later in the season, those who purchased tickets to support the Nichi Bei Foundation’s fundraiser will be refunded.

The 11th annual Nichi Bei Night with the A’s, however, is still scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 until further notice.

The Nichi Bei Foundation and Nichi Bei Weekly are dedicated to continuing our mission to keep the Japanese American and Asian American community connected, informed and empowered — a mission all the more urgent given that we have faced an entire month of isolation. We are striving to introduce new features in the Nichi Bei Weekly to help keep the community engaged and active, while updating the community with the latest news on the current health crisis.

You can keep connected through our channels at:

www.nichibei.org

www.facebook.com/nichibei

www.twitter.com/nichibei