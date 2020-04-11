Sushi Cravings Solved in Sun Valley

Residents in the Sun Valley and Burbank areas who are missing top-drawer Japanese cuisine have a friendly source right in their own backyard.

Sushi Dragon, providing local cus­tomers with great food and family service since 2007, is open for take-out and delivery orders during the current stay at home situation.

Delivery is available through Door­Dash, Postmates and GrubHub.

Lunch orders are being filled Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner orders are taken Monday through Saturday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Closed on Sundays.

At left, owner and sushi chef Tommy Kousaka displays a combination plate. Above: a colorful sashimi combo.

Other menu items include chicken teriyaki, curry and tempura and a variety of salads and appetizers.

Sushi Dragon is located at 8069 Vineland Ave. in Sun Valley. Phone (818) 394-9313 or visit sushidragon.net.