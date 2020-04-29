Torrance Man Still Missing; May Have Been in Rolling Hills

TORRANCE — Akira Delvin Shono, 51, of Torrance, who was last seen in the pre-dawn hours of April 23, is still missing.

Shono, who is 5’5” tall, weighs 130 pounds, wears glasses and has black-grey hair, has an IT job at the Ralph’s office in Compton. He drives a black 2012 Toyota Tundra with a California license plate, 33399F1. He has not been in contact with family members or friends.

Christine Tu, Shono’s sister-in-law, posted the following update on Facebook on Tuesday: “As of 4/28 9:30 a.m. we still have not heard from Akira. We have distant security camera footage from a neighbor that he seemed to load some items to his truck/checking the car undercarriage & tires between 3 a.m.- 5:30 a.m. Leaving the house heading eastbound at 6 a.m.

“He called a co-worker around 3:45 a.m. to let him know that he needed to do something for his mom and would NOT be coming in to work. He may have been heading to do something related to hobbies (snakes, fishing) with the intention of visiting his mom at some point in the day.

“Please continue to share. If you are able to assist with contacting hospitals, please let me know. Thank you for your help.”

On Wednesday, Tu posted, “As of 4/29 9:30 a.m. we still have not heard from Akira. He may have been spotted on a scanner in Rolling Hills around 7 a.m. 4/23 (about an hour after leaving home). If anyone in this area and can share, please do. However, let’s continue to share widely in case.”

Anyone with information on Shono’s whereabouts is asked to call the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.