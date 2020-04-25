Update from SEJSCC President

NORWALK — Richard Shinomoto, president of the Southeast Japanese School and Community Center, recently provided the following update:

“We hope all of our members are staying healthy and staying safely inside. We sure miss seeing everybody at the center and look forward to seeing you all back here when it is safe again. Here are the current updates to our center:

“The center remains closed until further notice.

“Annual General Meeting (June 7) is postponed. Date TBD.

“Recognition Awards Dinner (June 20) is postponed until 2021. Date TBD. We will honor the Outstanding Service awardees. All high school scholarships will be mailed out this month and announced in the July newsletter.

“All events in July are canceled: Camp Hanabi, Rascals Basketball, Cultural Festival & Odori (July 25-26).

“No bingo for the months of May, June, and July.

“Reverse Draw Fundraiser (May 30) is postponed to Oct. 17. Tickets still available.”

The Center Updates and the May Tomodachi newsletter are now online and can be accessed by clicking on this link:

https://www.sejscc.org/Tomodachi/Tomodachi-2020-05.pdf