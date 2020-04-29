Venice Hongwanji Cancels Events, Including Obon

Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Culver City issued the following statement on April 10:

“In light of the latest recommendations for Staying at Home, we are extending the closure of the temple until the Los Angeles County Health Department advises that it is OK to resume in-person gatherings. All services, events, and activities are cancelled for now, including our Obon Festival in July. Please stay safe, we will be posting ways to stay connected with the Dharma.”

For more information, call (310) 391-4351, email [email protected] or go online to: https://vhbt.org or https://www.facebook.com/VeniceHongwanjiBuddhistTemple/