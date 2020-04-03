Yu-Ai Kai Offers Help for Seniors

SAN JOSE — Yu-Ai Kai, located at 588 N. 4th St. in San Jose Japantown, made the following announcement on March 24.

As a central part of the Japantown community, we are making every effort to support our seniors in this time of need. If you are 65 or older or know someone who is, we want to now how we can help provide essential services such as:

• Continued Nutrition programs, pick-up or delivery options for those without transportation, and Meals on Wheels. Reservations required by calling (408) 297-4979.

• Grocery delivery — Speak with Social Services (Ext. 24 or 36)

• Prescription pick-up and delivery — Speak with our nurse (Ext. 16)

• Senior Day Services — Speak with our social service manager (ext. 15)

• Connect — iPad classes via Zoom, Mondays 10-11 a.m. (visit http://yuaikai.org for details)

• Other — Let us know and we’ll do our best to help

If you are interested in any of these services or have a need for something not listed above, please contact Yu-Ai Kai at (408) 294-2505 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday or email [email protected]

Yu-Ai Kai will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on our website. We encourage everyone to continue to follow safety measures set by the county and CDC. If you have any questions regarding Yu-Ai Kai programming, please do not hesitate to contact us. Stay safe!

Senior Shopping Hour

To help meet coronavirus shopping demands, the following stores are providing Senior Shopping Hour:

Albertsons — Tuesday and Thursday, 7 to 9 a.m.

Costo — Tuesday and Thursday, 8 to 9 a.m.

Safeway — Tuesday and Thursday, 7 to 9 a.m.

Target — Wednesday, 8 to 9 a.m.

Walgreens — Tuesday, 8 to 9 a.m.

Whole Foods — Every day, 8 to 9 a.m.

Zanottos — Every day, 8 to 9 a.m.