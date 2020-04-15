Zooming at 97

During these uncharted days, people are finding creative ways to keep in touch with family and friends. Rose Kinaga of Palos Verdes Estates recently celebrated her 97th birthday with the help of today’s telecommunication apps Rose’s family and friends were able to wish her a happy birthday and serenade her in real time. Using the app, two Zoom sessions took place for Rose’s birthday, one with close friends who live in Los Angeles and Northern California, the other including her grandchildren who work in medical centers in North Carolina and Florida. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

