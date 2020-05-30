A Salute to the Fallen in Westminster

James Nakamura (right), commander of Kazuo Masuda Memorial VFW Post 3670, offers a salute on May 24 in honor of deceased members of the post and all deceased veterans at the gravesite of Staff Sgt. Kazuo Masuda at Westminster Memorial Park.

VFW Post 3670 canceled their Memorial Day ceremony due to the pandemic, but volunteers still placed flags and flowers in tribute to those who served in America’s wars.

Masuda, a graduate of Huntington Beach High School. served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, F Company. Two of his brothers also served in the 442nd and another brother in the Military Intelligence Service. He was killed in action in Italy in 1944 and posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. A middle school in Fountain Valley was named in his honor.

Photos by MICHAEL KOMAI/Rafu Shimpo