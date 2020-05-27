AAJA-LA Virtual Town Hall on Saturday

Asian American Journalists Association-Los Angeles will present a virtual town hall on “Anti-Asian Bias and COVID-19” on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. PT.

Panelists include:

• Tzi Ma (pronounced “Tai Ma”) has blazed new trails for the representation of Asian Americans in Hollywood. Celebrated for his uncanny versatility, his body of work encompasses virtually every genre across film, television and theater.

• George Takei is a social justice activist, social media superstar, Grammy-nominated recording artist, **New York Times** bestselling author, and pioneering actor whose career has spanned six decades.

• California State Assemblyman David Chiu represents eastern San Francisco in the 17th Assembly District.

• Russell Jeung is a professor and chair of the Asian American Studies Department at San Francisco State University.

• Terry S. Gock is the director of the Asian Pacific Family Center (APFC) in Los Angeles.

• Ariel Tan is a graduate nurse based in Philadelphia who is one of many Asian American health professionals on the frontlines battling both COVID-19 and racist attacks against them since the pandemic began.

• Dion Lim is an Emmy Award-winning TV news anchor and reporter at ABC7/KGO-TV in San Francisco and author of “Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook to Getting the Success You Want” (McGraw-Hill).

• David Ono (moderator) is the long-time evening anchor for ABC7 Eyewitness News. An intrepid journalist and filmmaker, he has traveled the world, covering some of the biggest stories of our day. He’s received 24 Emmy awards and eight Edward R Murrows.

To register, go to “AAJA-LA Virtual Town Hall” on Facebook and click “Get Tickets.”