This month, the Miyako Hotel in Litle Tokyo lit up in a colorful salute to the first responders and hospitality workers who open for work every day to take care of all of us during this crisis.

The display joined similar moves by L.A. City Hall and buildings in Torrance to recognize those efforts.

The Miyako project was coordinated by sales manager Risa Oyama and Hironori Yonezawa, the hotel’s general manager.