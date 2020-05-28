Casts of ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘Kim’s Convenience’ to Unite for Fundraiser

The casts of “Fresh of the Boat” and “Kim’s Convenience” are joining together to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with livestreamed table reads of their pilot episodes.

Set for Saturday, May 30, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, the event will raise funds for crucial Asian American/Canadian arts organizations Visual Communications, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, and East West Players.

“Fresh Off the Boat,” which recently ended its sixth and final season on ABC, stars Constance Wu, Randall Park, Hudson Yang, Forrest Wheeler and Ian Chen as the Huangs, a Taiwanese American family that moves from Washington, D.C. to Florida in the mid-1990s.

“Kim’s Convenience,” which premiered on CBC Television in 2016, depicts a Korean Canadian family that runs a convenience store in the Moss Park neighborhood of Toronto: parents “Appa” (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and “Umma” (Jean Yoon) – Korean for “dad” and “mom” – along with their daughter Janet (Andrea Bang) and estranged son Jung (Simu Liu). Additional characters include Jung’s friend and co-worker Kimchee (Andrew Phung) and his manager Shannon (Nicole Power).

Go to: https://www.seedandspark.com/fund/freshoffthekims#story