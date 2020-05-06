Consulate Staff Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles made the following announcement on April 23:

“On April 22 (local time), we learned that one local staff member at our Consulate General tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Currently quarantined at home, the local staff member has reported no notable issues regarding their physical condition and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“We have confirmed that the infected individual did not have any close contact with any employees at the Consulate General, nor with any visitors to our office.

“Our Consulate General will continue to implement infection prevention measures so that our work including ensuring the safety of Japanese nationals can be carried out without interruption. We continue to take necessary steps to prevent infection and spreading of COVID-19.”