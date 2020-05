Crazy Talented Asians: Home Edition

AJ Rafael and East West Players present the latest edition of Crazy Takented Asians Stay at Home on Sunday, May 3, at 6 p.m. (Pacific), 9 p.m. (Eastern), 3 p.m. (Hawaii), live on www.facebook.com/eastwestplayers.

Featuring appearances by:

Cold Tofu Improv (Little Tokyo’s own AAPI comedy troupe)

Dante Basco (“Hook,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender”)

Marc de la Cruz (“Hamilton”-New York)

Courtney Reed (“Aladdin: The Musical,” “Cambodian Rock Band”)

Isa Briones (“Star Trek: Picard,” EWP’s “Next to Normal”)

Ethan Le Phong (“Aladdin: The Musical,” “Allegiance”-Los Angeles)

Sherry Cola (“Good Trouble”)

Mama Bares (Deedee Magno Hall, Joan Almedilla, Jennifer Paz, Ai Cheung) (“The King and I” national tour, “Miss Saigon”-U.S., “Steven Universe”)

Cast members from EWP’s “Assassins” and “Mamma Mia!”

And more …