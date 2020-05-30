Emily Murase Running for San Francisco Supervisor

SAN FRANCISCO — Dr. Emily Murase is running for the District 7 seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

“San Francisco is one of the world’s greatest cities and has been my home ever since I was a young child,” Murase said in a message on her website. “What makes San Francisco great are its people, and our wonderfully diverse neighborhoods.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak, I have been proud to work with my neighbors on emergency response outreach and connection. I know that all of us have been doing our part to stay safe. And all of us are thinking about what comes next.

“We need to put people back to work, sustain local businesses and organizations, improve services to the neighborhoods, and ensure fiscal accountability.

“Experience matters. That’s why I am running for District 7 supervisor.

“As past president of the San Francisco Board of Education and former director of the San Francisco Department on the Status of Women, I have a demonstrated record of leadership and strong working relationships with key city agencies.

“For example, together with the Police Department, community-based organizations, and other agencies, we eliminated domestic violence homicides for a historic 44 months (2010-2014).

“As school board president, I helped set the strategic direction of the school disrict, which has seen major gains in graduate rates, technology upgrades, and the development of a 21st-century curriculum.

“On Nov. 3, voters will elect a new District 7 supervisor. I want to be your supervisor. I ask for your support and your vote.”

A graduate of Lowell High School, Murase received her B.A. from Bryn Mawr College, a master’s from the UC San Diego Graduate School of Global Policy & Strategy, and a Ph.D. from Stanford University. She served the first Clinton White House as director of international economic affairs and also worked for the Federal Communications Commission and AT&T Japan in Tokyo.

For over 15 years, she worked in City Hall as director of the Department on the Status of Women, where she managed a $10 million budget and secured $10 million in federal, state and private grants.

Murase served eight years on the Board of Education, where she oversaw the budget of $890 million in public education for 57,000 students in 136 schools served by 10,00 district employees. She led anti-bullying efforts and championed world languages.

For more information, visit www.emilymurase.com.

District 7 includes the following neighborhoods: Inner Parkside, Golden Gate Heights, Clarendon Heights, Twin Peaks, West Portal, Forest Knolls, Midtown Terrace, Forest Hill, Miraloma Park, Sunnyside, Sherwood Forest, Westwood Highlands, Westwood Park, St Francis Wood, Monterey Heights, Mt. Davidson, Balboa Terrace, Ingleside Terrace, Stonestown, Lakeside, Lake Shore, Merced Manor, Parkmerced, Lake Merced, City College, San Francisco State, part of Ashbury Heights, and part of UCSF.

The district is currently represented by Supervisor Norman Yee, who is termed out.