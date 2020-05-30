GVJCI Announces Virtual Matsuri Fundraiser

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, which recently canceled its 2020 Matsuri Fundraiser, has made the following announcement of a virtual fundraiser.

What is the 2020 GVJCI Virtual Matsuri Fundraiser?

It’s a way that the GVJCI can continue to raise funds that would normally be raised at our annual matsuri, beginning from now through the end of June.

The current crisis over the past few months has impacted everyone. Now more than ever during this difficult and challenging time, we’re seeing the strength of our community all working together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Our everyday lives have changed in ways we could have never imagined.

The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute (GVJCI) is a vital South Bay community center and we depend on the financial support that our annual matsuri brings us each year and is needed even more during this unprecedented time. The GVJCI Matsuri Fundraiser is our largest fundraising event of the year and raises critical funds (over $100k) that help keep our organization going.

We can’t thank you enough, member organizations, volunteers, donors, local businesses, and sponsors, for supporting us with thousands of volunteer hours, monetary and non-monetary donations at our annual Matsuri, making the GVJCI Matsuri a South Bay tradition for over 60 years!

Gold Sponsors: King’s Hawaiian. Silver Sponsors: Union Bank. Bronze Sponsors: J!NS, Kaji & Associates.

The virtual fundraiser also includes a week-long experience where you, your family and friends can enjoy the Matsuri online by visiting the GVJCI Matsuri page on our website (http://jci-gardena.org), and enjoy Matsuri content through our Instagram (@gardenavalleyjci) and Facebook (facebook.com/GVJCI) posts.

Throughout the week of June 22-26 this year, we’ll share Matsuri memories and stories that helped shape who we are. We hope you’ll enjoy the Matsuri, as you have in the past, in a new virtual way that will bring back fond memories and also create anticipation and excitement for that time when we can all be together again.

We invite you to please consider supporting the GVJCI by making a financial donation in lieu of attending the GVJCI Matsuri this year. Thank you!