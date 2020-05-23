Infinite Love Animal Rescue Delivers Food for Pet Owners in Gardena

GARDENA — Kandace Kuwahara, founder and executive director of Infinite Love Animal Rescue, recently donated pet food to the City of Gardena’s Human Services Department.

According to Jackie Arcos, community service counselor, the nonprofit organization’s donation of over 140 boxes of dog and cat food will provide assistance for city residents through both the Senior Bureau and the Emergency Services Program.

In an effort to help those struggling to feed their pets, due to financial difficulties or concerns about going out to shop for essentials during the coronavirus health crisis, Kuwahara had contacted pet food companies. She credits Wellness Pet Food, Best Friends/NKLA, Inaba Foods (USA) Inc and Infinite Love supporter Beatriz Martinez “for their generous pet food donations to Infinite Love’s Pet Food Pantry.”

Arcos says, “I was completely grateful and overwhelmed! It’s such a great feeling when you get a donation like this that allows us to do something extra to serve our seniors and families.” She noted that the dog and cat food is especially appreciated by many people “because pets are part of our family, too.”

Based in Los Angeles, Infinite Love Animal Rescue is dedicated to finding forever homes for abandoned and displaced dogs while educating the public to be more responsible pet owners. For more information, go online to www.InfiniteLoveRescue.org or follow on Instagram @InfiniteLoveRescue.