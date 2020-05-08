JAMsj Holding Vintage Auction Fundraiser

SAN JOSE — The Japanese American Museum of San Jose is holding a vintage auction fundraiser, “Takaramono,” from Friday, May 8, to Saturday, May 17, at 8 p.m.

To participate, go to: https://takaramono2020.ggo.bid

The museum said in a statement:

“Here at JAMsj, we are searching for new ways to connect with you during this time and finding ways to keep our traditions alive and our doors open. We truly need your support.

“Our re-imagined annual parking lot Vintage Sale had a make-over and we are excited to unveil an amazing collection of beloved treasures that we have been quietly collecting over the years. As we were putting together this collection of vintage items, it reminded us of the strength and courage of our Issei and Nikkei families, and the power and inspirations of their stories we tell today.

“Every bid, every donation, every auction win helps!

“We are thankful for your support wherever your reach may be. Bid to win! Renew your membership. Donate at any level you’re able.

“100% of all proceeds will go towards JAMsj programing and operations to help the museum endure, and continue to preserve, share and author our Japanese American history of past and present.”

For more information on the museum, visit www.jamsj.org.