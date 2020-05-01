JCCCNC’s May Online Events

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California made the following announcement about upcoming events.

Friday, May 8 and 22: Community Karaoke Online, 7 to 9 p.m. Free; donations/tips appreciated. Connect online via Zoom. Meeting ID and password issued upon registration. http://bit.ly/karaokemay2020

Keep your spirits up and join us for a fun night of online karaoke with the community via Zoom while we shelter in place! While we aren’t able to meet in person for our regularly scheduled Community Karaoke nights, we’ll be hosting online sessions every other Friday evening until shelter-in-place orders are lifted. All you need is a free Zoom account! While Zoom is available on mobile devices, we recommend that you connect from a computer with wifi and webcam.

Just like our regular Community Karaoke nights, songs can be requested in either English or Japanese, as long as a karaoke version of the song can be found online on YouTube. Beat the monotony of sheltering in place and invite your friends to sing together with us! While the event is free for anyone who would like to join in, online donations/tips are appreciated! You can donate directly to the Center online at: http://bit.ly/jcccnckaraoketipjar

Saturday, May 9: Webinar: “Prepare Your Career for the Recession,” 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Zoom meeting ID provided upon registration. Register online: http://bit.ly/jcccncrecessionwebinar. To have your fee waived due to hardship, email [email protected]

Are you concerned by the looming recession due to COVID-19 and how it may affect your career? Join us for a special webinar with career coaching consultant Tomoko Ha of TKO Consulting as she discusses strategies to help you protect your job security, network and present yourself effectively, what hiring managers really want and how to seek career advancement in these challenging times.

From the recent college graduate entering this difficult job market to established professionals, the information provided in this webinar is suitable for participants at varying points in their career development.

Ha is the principal/founder of TKO Consulting and a certified career coach who helps professionals and organizations in the public sector succeed. She has over 20 years of experience with organizational/program development and managing large, complex departments. Today, TKO Consulting serves several universities/colleges, nonprofits, and public agencies with project management, professional development for staff to gain managerial/leadership skills and career coaching to prepare clients for the 21st-century workforce. For more information on TKO Consulting, visit: http://tko.consulting/

Prior to starting her consulting firm, Tomoko served as the director of student activities and campus life and director of Asian Pacific American Student Success (APASS) Program at Laney College in Oakland. Tomoko received her BA at Chico State University double-majoring in history and international relations and her MBA from John F. Kennedy University specializing in strategic management.

Saturday, May 9: Virtual Children’s Day Festival, 1 to 3 p.m. Watch for free on the center’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LikeJCCCNC/

While we have had to cancel this year’s Children’s Day Festival held annually in Japantown Peace Plaza, we are putting on a two-hour Virtual Children’s Day Festival, beginning with a week of Facebook posts with culturally educational posts on the Japanese Girls’ Day (March 3) and Japanese Boys’ Day/Children’s Day (May 5) holidays, culminating with a live online event on Saturday, May 9, from 1 to 3 p.m., broadcast on Facebook Live. The program will include a variety of live and pre-recorded content, including cultural performances, music and storybook readings!

We are currently looking for additional parents and family members to participate in live and recorded storybook readings for the virtual festival. If you have a favorite storybook to read to the community, fill out our online form at https://bit.ly/2020childrensdaystorybookreading.

Although we are required to shelter in place, we hope you can join us for a fun Virtual Children’s Day Festival with the kids!

Thursday, May 26: Community Kitchen Virtual Potluck, 7 to 9 p.m. Zoom meeting ID provided upon registration. Register online for free: http://bit.ly/communitykitchenmay2020

We’re adjusting the center’s next Community Kitchen communal dinner program due to shelter-in-place by bringing members of community together on Zoom to share our favorite Japanese and Japanese American family recipes and enjoy a multi-generational communal dinner together online. Participants should be prepared to do the following:

Prepare and share online a favorite Japanese/Japanese American potluck or home cooking dish

Also share any stories about what makes your dish special to you, any memories of the dish you have, and also the source of your recipe, whether it’s been passed down from family members, or your community or church cookbooks

Community Kitchen volunteer committee members will facilitate small-group discussions on our favorite Japanese/Japanese American foods and food traditions.

Copies of the center’s Nikkei Potluck cookbook can be ordered online to be picked up at the Center following lifting of shelter-in-place restrictions.