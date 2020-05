Healthcare workers at Infinity Care of East Los Angeles in Boyle Heights watch the flyover of the Air Force Thunderbirds F-16C/D Fighting Falcons on Friday. The jets flew in formation to salute the first responders, nurses and doctors battling COVID-19. Infinity Care is the former Japanese Hospital, which opened in 1929 in response to discrimination against Japanese Americans who were denied treatment in other facilities. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

