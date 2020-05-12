Memorial Weekend Services Are Canceled

With concern for the health and safety of our guests and participants, the sponsoring organizations will cancel the following Memorial Weekend services:

Saturday, May 23 – Memorial Court/JACCC 11:00 a.m.

Monday May 25 – Rose Hills 9:00 a.m.

Monday May 25 – Evergreen 11:00 a.m.

Monday May 25 – Westminster 3:00 p.m.

Please take a moment during that weekend to reflect on the tremendous sacrifice of the almost 1,200 Americans of Japanese ancestry and all those who gave their lives for our freedom and way of life.

With our wishes for your health and safety,

Veterans of Foreign Wars, 4th District Gardena Post 1961

Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kazuo Masuda Post 3670

Sadao Munemori American Legion Post 321

Japanese American Korean War Veterans

Veterans Memorial Court Alliance