Message from Troop 719

To our friends in the community: Thank you for your continued support of Boy Scout Troop 719. Due to the current health crisis and our interest in keeping the members of our community safe and healthy we decided to cancel the troop’s annual Pancake Breakfast. 2020 would have been our troop’s 51st annual Pancake Breakfast. We hope that you continue to stay safe and healthy and look forward to serving you delicious pancakes, eggs and ham next year. Pictured from left are scouts Edward Alexander, Nathan Huynh and Kevin Lee.

