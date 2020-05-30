National Veterans Network Announces Names of JA WWII Soldiers in Army Museum Exhibits

WASHINGTON – Following a three-year labor of love, the National Veterans Network is proud to announce the names of the more than 100 Japanese American World War II soldiers whose individual or collective stories will present their dedicated service to the U.S. through exhibits inside the National Museum of the U.S. Army.
From 2017-2019, the NVN worked closely with the National Museum of the U.S. Army to incorporate the service of the Nisei soldiers of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team and Military Intelligence Service. The NVN lad the development of the historical content for the Nisei Soldier exhibit, Soldiers Stories Gallery and Army & Society Gallery Timeline exhibit.
Over 90 soldiers’ oral histories, photos and 26 objects of the 100th, 442nd and MIS will be represented in four areas of the museum in order to represent the overall experience of the Japanese American soldiers in World War II. In preparation for the opening, the NVN is seeking the next of kin contact information for a number of veterans who are noted below with an asterisk. If you are a family member or friend of the family, email [email protected]
The WWII Japanese American soldiers included are (in alphabetical order by unit):
Alfred Arakaki, 100th*
Mitsuyoshi Fukuda, 100th
Makoto Hashimoto, 100th*
Shigeru Inouye, 100th
Warren Iwai, 100th*
Stanley Izumigawa, 100th
Yeiki Kobashigawa, 100th
Takeichi Miyashiro, 100th
Kaoru Moto, 100th
Sadao Munemori, 100th
Calvin Shimogaki, 100th
Sakae Takahashi, 100th
Gary K. Uchida, 100th
Thomas Yamanaga, 100th
Henry Hank Yoshitake, 100th
Young Oak Kim, 100th officer
Bert Nishimura, 100th/442nd*
Marty Higgins, 141st Infantry
Harry Huberth, 141st Infantry*
Al Tortalano, 141st Infantry*
Nelson Akagi, 442nd
Masato Doi, 442nd*
Kenji Ego, 442nd
Kiyoshi “Bones” Fujimoto, 442nd*
Howard Hanamura, 442nd*
Norman Ikari, 442nd
Sen. Daniel Inouye, 442nd
Susumu Ito, 442nd
Art Iwasaki, 442nd
Victor Izui, 442nd*
Hiroshi Kaku, 442nd
Enoch Kanaya, 442nd
Genro Kashiwa, 442nd
Dave Kawagoye, 442nd
Shig Kizuka, 442nd
Shinyei “Rocky” Matayoshi, 442nd
James Mitsumori, 442nd*
Jimmy Mizote, 442nd
Frank Mizufuka, 442nd
George Morihiro, 442nd
Henry Nakada, 442nd*
Roy Nishio, 442nd*
Carl Saito, 442nd
Lawson Sakai, 442nd
George Sakato, 442nd
Matsuji “Mutt” Sakumoto, 442nd
Takashi Senzaki, 442nd
Terry Shima, 442nd
Jim Tazoi, 442nd
Charles Ujifusa, 442nd
Jim Yamashita, 442nd*
Joseph Yasutake, 442nd*
William Yasutake, 442nd*
Joseph Ichiuji, 442nd/552nd
Ed Ichiyama, 442nd/552nd
George Oiye, 442nd/552nd*
Tadashi Tojo, 442nd/552nd
Ted Tsukiyama, 442nd/MIS
Robert Foote, 442nd officer*
Christopher Keegan, 442nd officer*
Harold Okimoto, 442nd/522nd
Ben Kuroki, Army Air Forces
Harry Akune, MIS*
George Aratani, MIS
Harry Fukuhara, MIS
Howard Furumoto, MIS
Masami Hayashi, MIS
Grant Ichikawa, MIS
Arthur Ishimoto, MIS
George T. Ito, MIS
Kenzo Robert Koike, MIS*
Shinyei “Rocky” Matayoshi, MIS
Roy Matsumoto, MIS
Tom Sakamoto, MIS
Susumu Toyoda, MIS
Kazuo Yamane, MIS
Ralph Yempuku, MIS
Terry Nakanishi, Nisei WAC
Chizuko Shinagawa, Nisei WAC*
Dick Hamada, OSS*
Vince Okamoto, Vietnam War
Harry Akune, MIS
Howard Furumoto, MIS
Ben Honda, MIS
Rusty Kimura, MIS*
Hoiichi Kubo, MIS
Roy Matsumoto, MIS
Charles Moriyama, MIS
Reynold Muranaka, MIS*
Kunihiro Pete Nakao, MIS*
Victor Nishijima, MIS
Donald Okubo, MIS
Barry Saiki, MIS
Tom Sakamoto, MIS
Kan Tagami, MIS
Fred Tanakatsubo, MIS
Susumu Toyoda, MIS*
Roy Uyehata, MIS
Gordon Yamada, MIS
Herbert Yanamura, MIS
Following the Congressional Gold Medal bestowment on the 100th, 442nd and MIS in 2011, the Nisei Soldier exhibit in the National Museum of the U.S. Army is a significant national recognition for the Nisei soldiers. Originally scheduled to open on June 2, 2020, the museum of has postponed the opening of its 84-acre site in Fort Belvoir, Va., built to honor American soldiers and preserve the 240-year history of the Army.
Interested individuals can stay updated on the Nisei Soldier exhibit at NMUSA by signing up for the NVN Newsletter. For sponsorship opportunities for the opening of the exhibits, contact the NVN at [email protected]
About National Veterans Network
NVN is a consortium of organizations and individuals dedicated to educating the nation on the Japanese American WWII experience. The network launched the campaign to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the first Asian American recipients in the 100th, 442nd and MIS units, and worked with the U.S. Mint to design the medal. In 2012, they partnered with the National Museum of American History and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service for a seven-city tour to promote recognition of the Japanese American experience. In 2016, along with the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center and Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, NVN launched an online digital exhibition to share the story of Japanese American soldiers of WWII (cgm.smithsonianapa.org).
NVN’s mission is to preserve, educate and advocate how the Nisei soldiers’ loyalty, courage, and patriotism embody American values and shape future decisions about justice and equality in a democracy. Visit www.nationalveteransnetwork.com and follow the NVN on Facebook (NationalVeteransNetwork), Twitter (@NtlVetNetwork) or Instagram (nationalveteransnetwork).