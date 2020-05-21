Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 24, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk with Asian Pacific Fund Executive Director Audrey Yamamoto about the upcoming Virtual API Summit highlighting the current and future needs of the APA community. We feature Sachin Radhakrishnan, a community member honored by Asian Americans for Community Involvement and NBC Bay Area for the difference he is making in his community. Then we talk to one of the winners of the Growing Up Asian in America contest, 11th-grader Annika Pyo, whose artwork, “I Want to Be Seen,” is pictured below.

Plus a performance by Maddie B, a gifted young singer and dancer whose hometown is Pleasanton. She has sung the national anthem at Golden State Warriors games and performed at many Bay Area community events.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).