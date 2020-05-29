Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 31, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Assemblymember Evan Low of Campbell joins us to talk about the ways the APA community is coming together to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Then we show you the Virtual APA Heritage Month celebration with Claudine Cheng. We also feature a winner of the Growing Up Asian in America contest.

Plus a cultural performance by Genyukai.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).