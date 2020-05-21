‘Nikkei Uncovered’ Poetry Reading

“Nikkei Uncovered,” a poetry reading, will take place on Thursday, May 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. online.

Published on Discover Nikkei, “Nikkei Uncovered: a poetry column” shares poems each month from the Nikkei community around themes curated by author, poet, and performer traci kato-kiriyama.

Now, “Nikkei Uncovered” is going live, bringing together a powerful, intergenerational lineup of poets previously featured in the column to share their poetry in an online reading. Hosted by kato-kiriyama, the interactive reading and reflection will also include a short open-mic portion, where viewers will be able to sign up during the program to share their poetry.

Featuring:

Maiya Kuida-Osumi

http://www.discovernikkei.org/en/journal/2017/8/17/encircle-in-Dance/

Courtney Ozaki

http://www.discovernikkei.org/en/journal/2020/3/19/nikkei-uncovered-40/

Micah Tasaka

http://www.discovernikkei.org/en/journal/2019/3/21/nikkei-uncovered-28/

Mitsuye Yamada

http://www.discovernikkei.org/en/journal/2019/2/21/nikkei-uncovered-27/

This program is free, but RSVPS are required using the ticket link. You will be emailed with instructions on how to join this Zoom webinar. Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions.

“Nikkei Uncovered” is published on the third Thursday of each month. Check out all of the past columns (December 2016-April 2020): http://www.discovernikkei.org/en/journal/series/nikkei-uncovered/