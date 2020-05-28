Online Discussion of ‘Anti-Asian Racism Past and Present’

The Japanese American National Museum will present an online event, “Anti-Asian Racism Past & Present / Our Hopes for the Future,” on Thursday, May 28, at 5 p.m. PDT.

During this global pandemic, we hear reports of attacks on Asians and Asian Americans across the country. We are confronted by cycles of blame and fear on those who are perceived to be from China. Asian Americans young and old fear leaving their houses while masked. We also see Asians and Asian Americans speaking out against hate and violence, as well as communities of color rising up with mutual aid efforts and creative networks of support in this time of physical isolation.

To respond to these trends, and to speak on the history of anti-Asian sentiment and the power of strong community in the U.S., JANM is bringing together a conversation of leading figures in the Asian American community who are fighting back against this violence to lead the conversation and reflect on how we can go beyond going back to “normal” after this pandemic, and instead imagine a new society that continues to dismantle and fight against racism and prejudice.

This conversation will be moderated by JANM Chief Curator Karen Ishizuka and will feature Russell Jeung (San Francisco State University), Taz Ahmed (Good Muslim, Bad Muslim podcast), Rrenee Tajima-Pena (“Asian Americans” series producer), and Robin Toma (Los Angeles County Human Relations Commission).

This program is Part I of “Reimagining ‘Normal,’” a new JANM series exploring race and racism in the U.S.

This program is free, but RSVPs are required using the ticket (click here). You will be emailed links and instructions in order to join the conversation on Zoom. Confirm that the email that you register with is the best way to reach you. Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns.