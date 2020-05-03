Open for Business in Torrance

Eastgate Plaza on Carson and Western in Torrance is the former location of Mitsuwa, which has relocated to Del Amo Fashion Center. However, the mall has many other businesses, most of which are still open. Though customers can no longer sit down for a cup of coffee, 85°C Bakery Cafe continues to operate.

Daiso Japan, like other businesses, requires customers to wear face masks.

Chinchikurin, which offers Hiroshima-style okonomiyaki, advertises take-out specials.

Other businesses that are open as of last weekend: Pi Water, East Gate Cleaners, Hisaya, Nozomi, Wadatsumi, Teriyaki Inn, Mo-Mo-Paradise, Bistro Beaux, JKE Bento, Matsui, Hakata Ikkousha (must sign in on Yelp).

Closed: Sprint, Max Karaoke, Phiten, I Care Optometry (will reopen May 18), Baekjeong Korean Barbecue, Hair Adventure, HQ Video, Cauldron Ice Cream, Jidaiya Ramen.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo