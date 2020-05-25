Portrait of Pop

John Matsubayashi shot this portrait of his dad, Robert “Bob” Matsubayshi, on a Sony A6400. John says, “He is 84 and was very active before this new lifestyle change. He volunteered almost daily at the JCI (Japanese Cultural Institute) in Gardena, chauffeured my kids to and from school and frequented the casinos on his days off. I thought that the masks would give a meaningful impact and date the portraits. Something to look at down the road and say, ‘Wow! What a time that was.’” He is planning to do a series of family portraits.

