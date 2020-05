SACRAMENTO — Organizers of the Sacramento Japanese Film Festival have announced that this year’s event is canceled.

“We will be back in July 2021,” they said. “The Crest Theatre is closed and they are watching and waiting for word from the state and local governments to reopen. We wish everyone to stay safe and healthy.”

The 2020 festival was scheduled for July 17 to 19.

For more information, visit: http://www.sacjapanesefilmfestival.net