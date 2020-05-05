San Diego Man Killed in Car Accident in Carson

CARSON — One of two people killed in a multi-car accident involving a pedestrian on Friday night in Carson has been identified as Kraig Fujinaka, 60, of San Diego, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The wreck happened near West 234th Street and South Main Street just before 9:30 p.m. on May 1.

According to the report, three vehicles were involved in the accident. Firefighters resonded and helped victims trapped in two of the vehicles.

Fujinaka and Alexander Gatlin, 28, of Carson died as a result of the crash. One of the victims was a pedestrian and the other was a driver.

One driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.