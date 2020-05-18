JAPANESE 日本語

Rafu Shimpo
San Jose Japantown Update

SAN JOSE — The following update was issued by the Japantown Business Association on May 18.

As of 3/17/2020 we were informed that the City of San Jose Parking Compliance will not be monitoring metered parking or issuing parking tickets in Japantown. Please save parking for people in need of delivery or pick-up of food. We will be monitoring spaces to ensure that no one is parking on the street long-term or abusing the current policy.

Japantown neighbor Rich Howarth kindly posted all the menus available at open restaurants in Japantown! Check the Facebook group out before ordering!

JAPANTOWN TAKEOUT MENUS

OPEN

Aloha Fresh: Take-out; Doordash, Grubhub

Phone 408-217-8988

Wednesday-Monday 11am-6pm; closed Tuesdays

 

Biscuits – Give a Dog a Bone

Phone 408-564-6537

Tuesdays-Saturdays 11am-5pm; closed Sundays and Mondays

 

Cielito Lindo: Reopening Monday, May 4 for Take-out and Delivery

Phone 408-995-3447

 

Corona Tacqueria: Take-out; Doordash

Phone 408-925-9336

9am-9pm daily

 

Foster’s Freeze: Take-out

Monday-Thursday 9am-10pm; Friday 9am-11pm; Saturday 10am-11pm; Sunday 10am-10pm

 

Gombei San Jose: Take-out, limited menu here

Phone 408-279-4311 / cash only

Tuesday-Saturday Lunch hours 11am-1:30pm; Dinner hours 4pm-6:30pm; closed Sundays and Mondays

 

Happi House: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Grubhub

Phone 408-295-5554

10am-10pm Daily

 

Hukilau: Take-out; UberEats, Doordash

Phone 408-279-4888

11am-8pm Daily

 

IHOP: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Grubhub, Postmates, order online

Phone 408-294-4130

6:30am-9:00pm Daily

 

Japan Town Medical Group

Phone 408-293-5864

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm; closed for lunch from 12pm-1pm and on Saturdays and Sundays

 

JT Express: Take-out; Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats

Phone 408-275-9491

Monday-Thursday 8am-7pm; Friday and Saturday 8am-8pm; closed Sundays

Now offering breakfast — see updated hours

 

Kaita Restaurant: Take-out; limited menu here

Phone 408-287-5551

Wednesday-Saturday 11am-7pm; closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

 

Kazoo Restaurant: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Postmates, Caviar

Phone 408-288-9611

11:30am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm Daily

 

Kumako Ramen: Take-out

Phone 408-286-2111

11am-7pm Daily

 

Minato Restaurant: Take-out

Phone 408-998-9711 or 408-298-5887, email [email protected] (please make sure you receive confirmation email)

Tuesday-Saturday 11:15am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm (9:00pm on Friday and Saturday); closed Sundays and Mondays

 

Nijiya Market: Open 10am-6pm daily

 

Okayama Restaurant: Take-out; Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash, UberEats

Phone 408-289-9508

Hours to be determined

 

Omogari Korean Restaurant: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats

Monday-Saturday11:30am-8:30pm; closed Sundays

 

San Jose Autoworks: Open for business

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

 

Santo Market: Deli items are take-out only

Starting 3/21, Santo Market will be your personal shopper! Bring your shopping list or deli order to the window and we will gather grocery items for you.

Window hours: Tues-Sat 9am-3pm; closed Sundays and Mondays

 

Shuei-Do Manju: Reopening May 7!

Thursday-Sunday 10am-4pm; closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Limited menu of manju (mostly mochi-types)

 

Shabu Shack: Take-out; Free delivery for $30 minimum order within 5 mile radius

Limited menu here

Phone 408-275-1888 or Text 916-420-1522

Lunch hours12pm-3pm; Dinner hours 5:30pm-8:00pm Daily

 

Sushi Maru: Take-out

Phone 408-998-8170

12 noon-7:30pm Daily

 

Union Bank: Limited access, no conference meetings

Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm; Friday 9am-6pm; Saturday 9am-1pm; closed Sundays

 

Wienerschnitzel: Take-out; UberEats, no ordering by phone

9am-11pm Daily

 

Yu-Ai Kai Senior Community Center: Providing essential services only

Senior Nutrition, Senior Day Services and Social Services

link to most recent information on services

 

JAPANTOWN FARMER’S MARKET VENDORS

 

Beckmann’s Bakery: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of April — please check their Instagram for weekly updates)

Saturdays: Bayfair, Brentwood, Cabrillo, Cambrian Park, Castro Valley, Daly City, Diablo Valley, El Cerrito, Half Moon Bay, Morgan Hill, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Saratoga

Sundays: Belmont, Divisadero, Evergreen, Fremont, Live Oak, Moraga, Mountain View, Oakridge, Princeton Plaza

 

BunBao: Pre-order from website, delivery from Fremont; UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates

www.bunbao.com

 

Ce Patli: Food delivery and pickup (central San Jose)

Fridays 11am-2pm

Order at http://ce-patli.square.site

 

Hummus Heaven: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of 3/28):

Tuesdays: Concord, Alameda, San Francisco Ferry Plaza

Wednesdays: Blossom Hill

Fridays: Cupertino

Saturdays: Willow Glen, Morgan Hill, Cambrian Plaza

Sundays: Los Gatos, Evergreen Square, Blossom Hill, Cupertino (possible)

Order by phone 510-480-2378 or Facebook, Instagram

 

J&J Ramos Farms: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of 3/22):

Saturdays: Hayward, Daly City, El Cerrito, Oakland, Pinole, Union City, Vallejo

Sundays: Moraga, Milpitas, Evergreen, Fremont, Newark, Clements St. in San Francisco

 

Jaguar Baker: Pre-order and pickup from Santa Clara kitchen facility

Menus posted on Tuesdays, orders taken until Thursday, pickup on weekend

Menus posted online, order by email: [email protected]

 

Stephi’s Cupcakery: Pickup from San Jose Location (address will be disclosed upon order confirmation)

Phone 408-604-5244

Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance, payment via Venmo @StephanieLoftus

 

The Hangry Moose: Pre-order and pickup available, location will vary within San Jose

Check out the website www.thehangrymoose.net or subscribe to be part of The Hangry Moose Herd for most up-to-date pre-order events.

Email: [email protected]

 

CLOSED

 

246 Studio

 

Amy’s Beauty Salon

 

Banana Crepe

 

Cielito Lindo

 

Classic Loot

 

Cukui

 

Halau Na Wai Ola

 

Headliners

 

Jackie’s Place

 

Japanese American Museum of San Jose

 

Japantown Farmer’s Market

 

Morey Company: open for business, but storefront is closed.

Phone 408-280-5551 or email Mary Jo: [email protected], Carol: [email protected] or Jane: [email protected] for more information

 

JoJo Hair Studio

 

JTown Pizza

 

Kay’s Shiseido

 

Kogura Company

 

Kubota Restaurant

 

Lotus Preschool

 

Nichi Bei Bussan

 

Nikaku Arts

 

Nikkei Traditions

 

O Beauty Studio: Closed for business, but contact for emergencies – in-grown nails by appointment only

 

Orange Crush Studios

 

Paradox

 

Roy’s Station

 

San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin: information at www.sjbetsuin.com/corona-virus

Or email [email protected] for more information

 

San Jose Taiko: open for business, but physical office is closed.

Email [email protected] for more information

 

Second Hand Hustle

 

Shigematsu Insurance / Farmer’s Insurance: open for business, but storefront is closed.

Email Heidi: [email protected] for more information

 

Shinmori Optometry: emergencies only

Phone 408-293-3730, Monday-Friday 9am-12 noon

 

Shuei-Do Manju Shop: closed after 3/22; reopening to be determined

 

Sinceretea

 

State of Grace: email [email protected] for more information

 

Taylor Dental

 

The Arsenal: email [email protected] for online classes

 

The Get Down: email [email protected] for online classes

 

Ukulele Jams: online lessons starting 3/22, email [email protected] for more information

 

Ukulele Source

 

Unravel Fitness: free virtual classes, visit http://unravelfitness.com

 

Wesley United Methodist Church: information at www.wesleysj.net for streaming services

 

Western Contract Interiors

 

Zonkey

