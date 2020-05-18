San Jose Japantown Update

SAN JOSE — The following update was issued by the Japantown Business Association on May 18.
=*=
As of 3/17/2020 we were informed that the City of San Jose Parking Compliance will not be monitoring metered parking or issuing parking tickets in Japantown. Please save parking for people in need of delivery or pick-up of food. We will be monitoring spaces to ensure that no one is parking on the street long-term or abusing the current policy.
Japantown neighbor Rich Howarth kindly posted all the menus available at open restaurants in Japantown! Check the Facebook group out before ordering!
OPEN
Aloha Fresh: Take-out; Doordash, Grubhub
Phone 408-217-8988
Wednesday-Monday 11am-6pm; closed Tuesdays
Biscuits – Give a Dog a Bone
Phone 408-564-6537
Tuesdays-Saturdays 11am-5pm; closed Sundays and Mondays
Cielito Lindo: Reopening Monday, May 4 for Take-out and Delivery
Phone 408-995-3447
Corona Tacqueria: Take-out; Doordash
Phone 408-925-9336
9am-9pm daily
Foster’s Freeze: Take-out
Monday-Thursday 9am-10pm; Friday 9am-11pm; Saturday 10am-11pm; Sunday 10am-10pm
Gombei San Jose: Take-out, limited menu here
Phone 408-279-4311 / cash only
Tuesday-Saturday Lunch hours 11am-1:30pm; Dinner hours 4pm-6:30pm; closed Sundays and Mondays
Happi House: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Grubhub
Phone 408-295-5554
10am-10pm Daily
Hukilau: Take-out; UberEats, Doordash
Phone 408-279-4888
11am-8pm Daily
IHOP: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Grubhub, Postmates, order online
Phone 408-294-4130
6:30am-9:00pm Daily
Japan Town Medical Group
Phone 408-293-5864
Monday-Friday 9am-5pm; closed for lunch from 12pm-1pm and on Saturdays and Sundays
JT Express: Take-out; Doordash, Grubhub, UberEats
Phone 408-275-9491
Monday-Thursday 8am-7pm; Friday and Saturday 8am-8pm; closed Sundays
Now offering breakfast — see updated hours
Kaita Restaurant: Take-out; limited menu here
Phone 408-287-5551
Wednesday-Saturday 11am-7pm; closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays
Kazoo Restaurant: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats, Postmates, Caviar
Phone 408-288-9611
11:30am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm Daily
Kumako Ramen: Take-out
Phone 408-286-2111
11am-7pm Daily
Minato Restaurant: Take-out
Phone 408-998-9711 or 408-298-5887, email [email protected] (please make sure you receive confirmation email)
Tuesday-Saturday 11:15am-1:45pm and 5pm-8:30pm (9:00pm on Friday and Saturday); closed Sundays and Mondays
Nijiya Market: Open 10am-6pm daily
Okayama Restaurant: Take-out; Grubhub, Postmates, Doordash, UberEats
Phone 408-289-9508
Hours to be determined
Omogari Korean Restaurant: Take-out; Doordash, UberEats
Monday-Saturday11:30am-8:30pm; closed Sundays
San Jose Autoworks: Open for business
Monday-Friday 8am-5pm
Santo Market: Deli items are take-out only
Starting 3/21, Santo Market will be your personal shopper! Bring your shopping list or deli order to the window and we will gather grocery items for you.
Window hours: Tues-Sat 9am-3pm; closed Sundays and Mondays
Shuei-Do Manju: Reopening May 7!
Thursday-Sunday 10am-4pm; closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Limited menu of manju (mostly mochi-types)
Shabu Shack: Take-out; Free delivery for $30 minimum order within 5 mile radius
Limited menu here
Phone 408-275-1888 or Text 916-420-1522
Lunch hours12pm-3pm; Dinner hours 5:30pm-8:00pm Daily
Sushi Maru: Take-out
Phone 408-998-8170
12 noon-7:30pm Daily
Union Bank: Limited access, no conference meetings
Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm; Friday 9am-6pm; Saturday 9am-1pm; closed Sundays
Wienerschnitzel: Take-out; UberEats, no ordering by phone
9am-11pm Daily
Yu-Ai Kai Senior Community Center: Providing essential services only
Senior Nutrition, Senior Day Services and Social Services
link to most recent information on services
JAPANTOWN FARMER’S MARKET VENDORS
Beckmann’s Bakery: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of April — please check their Instagram for weekly updates)
Saturdays: Bayfair, Brentwood, Cabrillo, Cambrian Park, Castro Valley, Daly City, Diablo Valley, El Cerrito, Half Moon Bay, Morgan Hill, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Saratoga
Sundays: Belmont, Divisadero, Evergreen, Fremont, Live Oak, Moraga, Mountain View, Oakridge, Princeton Plaza
BunBao: Pre-order from website, delivery from Fremont; UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, Postmates
Ce Patli: Food delivery and pickup (central San Jose)
Fridays 11am-2pm
Order at http://ce-patli.square.site
Hummus Heaven: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of 3/28):
Tuesdays: Concord, Alameda, San Francisco Ferry Plaza
Wednesdays: Blossom Hill
Fridays: Cupertino
Saturdays: Willow Glen, Morgan Hill, Cambrian Plaza
Sundays: Los Gatos, Evergreen Square, Blossom Hill, Cupertino (possible)
Order by phone 510-480-2378 or Facebook, Instagram
J&J Ramos Farms: At the following Farmer’s Markets (as of 3/22):
Saturdays: Hayward, Daly City, El Cerrito, Oakland, Pinole, Union City, Vallejo
Sundays: Moraga, Milpitas, Evergreen, Fremont, Newark, Clements St. in San Francisco
Jaguar Baker: Pre-order and pickup from Santa Clara kitchen facility
Menus posted on Tuesdays, orders taken until Thursday, pickup on weekend
Menus posted online, order by email: [email protected]
Stephi’s Cupcakery: Pickup from San Jose Location (address will be disclosed upon order confirmation)
Phone 408-604-5244
Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance, payment via Venmo @StephanieLoftus
The Hangry Moose: Pre-order and pickup available, location will vary within San Jose
Check out the website www.thehangrymoose.net or subscribe to be part of The Hangry Moose Herd for most up-to-date pre-order events.
Email: [email protected]
CLOSED
246 Studio
Amy’s Beauty Salon
Banana Crepe
Cielito Lindo
Classic Loot
Cukui
Halau Na Wai Ola
Headliners
Jackie’s Place
Japanese American Museum of San Jose
Japantown Farmer’s Market
Morey Company: open for business, but storefront is closed.
Phone 408-280-5551 or email Mary Jo: [email protected], Carol: [email protected] or Jane: [email protected] for more information
JoJo Hair Studio
JTown Pizza
Kay’s Shiseido
Kogura Company
Kubota Restaurant
Lotus Preschool
Nichi Bei Bussan
Nikaku Arts
Nikkei Traditions
O Beauty Studio: Closed for business, but contact for emergencies – in-grown nails by appointment only
Orange Crush Studios
Paradox
Roy’s Station
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin: information at www.sjbetsuin.com/corona-virus
Or email [email protected] for more information
San Jose Taiko: open for business, but physical office is closed.
Email [email protected] for more information
Second Hand Hustle
Shigematsu Insurance / Farmer’s Insurance: open for business, but storefront is closed.
Email Heidi: [email protected] for more information
Shinmori Optometry: emergencies only
Phone 408-293-3730, Monday-Friday 9am-12 noon
Shuei-Do Manju Shop: closed after 3/22; reopening to be determined
Sinceretea
State of Grace: email [email protected] for more information
Taylor Dental
The Arsenal: email [email protected] for online classes
The Get Down: email [email protected] for online classes
Ukulele Jams: online lessons starting 3/22, email [email protected] for more information
Ukulele Source
Unravel Fitness: free virtual classes, visit http://unravelfitness.com
Wesley United Methodist Church: information at www.wesleysj.net for streaming services
Western Contract Interiors
Zonkey