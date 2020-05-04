Search for Missing Man Ends

TORRANCE — The search for Akira Delvin Shono, 51, of Torrance has come to an end.

Christine Tu, Shono’s sister-in-law, posted on Facebook on Saturday, “Thank you to everyone who has helped us during this incredibly difficult time. Our search has now ended. We do not have any details to share at this time.

“We kindly and respectfully ask that everyone gives our family the time and the space to grieve privately. In loving memory, Akira, you are so very loved and you are sorely missed. Rest in peace.”

As of Monday, the Torrance Police Department, which had circulated a missing-person poster, did not make a public announcement about the case.

Shono was last seen on the morning of April 23. He had an IT job at the Ralph’s office in Compton, but according to Tu, he called a co-worker around 3:45 a.m. to say that he needed to do something for his mother and would not be coming to work.

Tu said that security camera footage from a neighbor seemed to show Shono loading some items into his truck, a 2012 Toyota Tundra, and leaving his house, heading east, at 6 a.m.

Tu later reported that Shono may have been seen on a scanner in Rolling Hills around 7 a.m. that day.

Caitlyn Takahashi, Shono’s second cousin, noted at the time, “Akira loves fishing (Los Angeles area, including Sierra Nevada up towards Mammoth) and snakes, so please share with anyone you know who is in those communities. His sisters wonder if he needed to take a break fishing or hunting for snakes.”

A September 2019 Facebook post from Shono to Trans-Pecos Rat Snake Keepers and Breeders showed one of his snakes.

Survivors include Shono’s wife, children and parents.