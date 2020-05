Beachgoers enjoy a walk in the sand along Torrance Beach on Monday. L.A. County on Thursday reopened its 22-mile bike path that stretches from Pacific Palisades to Torrance. The path had remained closed despite beaches reopening last week for active use, in hopes of preventing large gatherings of people on the often-congested trail. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

