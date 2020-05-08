Terminal Islanders Picnic Canceled

Terminal Islanders recently made the following announcement:

“Due to the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the utmost concern we have for our members, their family and friends, we have reluctantly made the difficult decision to cancel the Terminal Islanders Annual Picnic that was to take place on the first Sunday in June.

“The Terminal Islanders Board of Directors will continue to communicate with our TI community, so look for more announcements in the future. Please follow the governor/mayor’s public health orders and stay healthy with your families.

“We will miss you this year. Thank you and warmest regards to all.”