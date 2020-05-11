VC Presents LAPFF Virtual Showcase

Welcome to the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival Virtual Showcase, presented by Visual Communications.

Throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May 2020, the LAAPFF Virtual Showcase aims to highlight artists whose stories are critical at this moment. From celebrating our histories and cultures, to mobilizing our communities to be socially and politically active, we are looking forward to presenting free films and panels to keep us connected.

In keeping with directives from our local, state, and federal health agencies, we have rescheduled the 36th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival (LAAPFF) to a later date as we continue our commitment to the well-being of our volunteers, artists, and audiences.

We acknowledge that COVID-19 has been racialized and has incited hateful acts towards our communities. While we are seeing anti-Asian sentiments that perpetuate perilous narratives, Visual Communications and the festival will continue to be a space for expression, engagement, and empowerment.

Thus, we proudly present the LAAPFF Virtual Showcase, which includes a cinematic discourse of American socio-politics through “Asian Americans” (series producer Renee Tajima-Peña; episode producers S. Leo Chiang, Gheeta Ghandbir, and Grace Lee), the world premiere of “First Vote” (dir. Yi Chen), and “She Could Be Next” (dirs. Grace Lee & Marjan Safinia). Additionally, it includes “The Chinese Exclusion Act” (dirs. Ric Burns and Li-Shin Yu), which examines the origin, history, and impact of the 1882 law that made it illegal for Chinese workers to come to America and for Chinese nationals already here ever to become U.S. citizens — a first in a long line of acts targeting Asians for exclusion.

In our continued effort to celebrate Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander stories, we present “Mele Murals” (dir. Tadashi Nakamura) and Ka Huaka’i — The Journey to Merrie Monarch” (dir. Gerard Elmore), along with short documentary films “Standing Above the Clouds” (dir. Jalena Keane-Lee), “The Rogers” (dirs. Dean Hamer and Joe Wilson), and “Born This Way — Awa’s Story” (dir. Mitchell Hawkes).

We will also present cinematic works by and about our diverse communities through our partnerships with Cambodia Town Film Festival, Cinema Sala, Vietnamese Boat People Podcast, and Youth FX. We look forward to having you engage us in our virtual panels and fireside chats with artists, such as Ramona Diaz (“A Thousand Cuts”) and Bao Nguyen (“Be Water”). Furthermore, we are amplifying narrative works that will be released on streaming such as “I Will Make You Mine” (dir. Lynn Chen) and “Bulge Bracket” (dir. Christopher Au).

Visual Communications is grateful to HBO for their commitment to magnify emerging filmmakers. The LAAPFF Virtual Showcase will be streaming winning films from past winners of HBO APA Visionaries. Gather in strength and join us for Visionary Fridays in May.

Our deepest gratitude to our friends and supporters who continue to believe in what we collectively make happen. The LAAPFF Virtual Showcase would not be possible without your support.

Our communities, while ever transforming, continue to act in solidarity. The LAAPFF Virtual Showcase is co-presented with our friends who empower communities through media. Thank you for your partnerships:

Asian American Documentary Network, Asian CineVision | Asian American International Film Festival, Austin Asian American Film Festival, Boston Asian American Film Festival, Cambodia Town Film Festival, Center for Asian American Media | CAAMFest, Cinema Sala, DC Asian Pacific American Film Festival, Foundation for Asian American in Independent Media, Hawaii International Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, OCA-Greater Houston | Houston Asian American & Pacific Islander Film Festival, Pacific Arts Movement | San Diego Asian Film Festival, Pacific Islanders in Communications, Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival, Seattle Asian American Film Festival, Taiwanese American Film Festival, Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival, Vancouver Asian Film Festival, Vietnamese Boat People Podcast, Youth FX

Thank you to our Organizational Partners: Asian Highway 1, Angry Asian Man, API Equality, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – LA, Asian Pacific American Media Coalition, Beatrock Music, Chinese American Museum, East West Players, Empowering Pacific Islander Communities, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, Japanese American National Museum, Kollaboration, Little Tokyo Community Council, Little Tokyo Service Center, Long Distance Radio, This Filipino American Life, Tuesday Night Project

Lastly, thank you to our VC staff for your passion to make this showcase happen. We look forward to the day when we can celebrate each other in person.

In this time of isolation, we stay connected. Welcome to the LAAPFF Virtual Showcase.

— Visual Communications Staff

How to Watch

Click here for the Virtual Showcase lineup.

Our Virtual Showcase will be a curated mix of online panel discussions and select film presentations. We will also include event pages that point our audience to support scheduled broadcast premieres from LAAPFF alumni.

Audience can watch select film presentations, during a specific viewing window. Most films are available to view the evening prior to the Q&A panel.

One ticket = One chance to view the feature film or entire shorts program within the viewing window (noted on the film page).

Tickets are free of charge. However, you will have the option to donate to support our streaming costs.

Audience can catch the Q&A panel discussion, on the same page where they secured their ticket. Audience can also watch the streams on the Visual Communications Youtube Channel or the LAAPFF Facebook page.

Viewing windows for select films began on May 1. The next sets of viewing windows, for additional films, will “open” periodically throughout the month of May.

Please make sure to turn off your popup blocker in your browser (e.g., Firefox), as that may prevent you from accessing a stream.

All programs are subject to change and/or cancellation without prior notice.

All works presented in the festival are unrated. Parental guidance is suggested.

Questions? Contact us at [email protected]