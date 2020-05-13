Vigilant Love’s Virtual Bridging Communities Iftar

Vigilant Love’s annual Bridging Communities Iftar will be held online on Thursday, May 14.

Registration and log-on period begins at 7 p.m. Virtual program from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.

To register, go to: http://vigilantlove.networkforgood.com

The Iftar is a multiethnic and interspiritual event dedicated to holding space for the growing solidarity community of Muslim American, Japanese American, Black, API, SWANA, Latinx, Jewish, Queer, and Trans accomplices.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are creating an online community Iftar space to deepen our sense of solidarity and connection, despite necessary measures for physical distancing,” organizers said. “Since Vigilant Love’s founding, we have been committed to resisting isolation and building solidarity through arts and healing justice – no matter the obstacles we face, we affirm how radically special our Bridging Communities Iftar has grown to become and hope you join us for our first-ever online Iftar!

“We have planned some inviting, reflective, and fun activities for us to deepen our connections for solidarity. Experience new and moving performances from our 2020 Solidarity Arts Fellows! These performances highlight some of the growth, learning, and empowerment amongst our next generation of Muslim American and Japanese American radical leaders.

“Look forward to learning more about Ramadan and find out how Vigilant Love is working to protect the safety and justice of our communities! We are launching our newest healing justice campaign called #ServicesNotSurveillance.”

All attendees will receive the online event link upon registration. Registration is free with a suggested donation starting at $25. Sponsorships begin at $100.

Sponsorship and registration prices and perks are listed below. If you would like to sponsor a table and prefer to pay via check, email [email protected] with your preferred sponsorship level.

All the money fundraised through the Iftar will support Vigilant Love’s solidarity programs, the #ServicesNotSurveillance campaign, and operating costs. The Bridging Communities Iftar is Vigilant Love’s largest annual community fundraiser of the year and supports a significant part of its budget.

Sponsorship Perks

Registration (with suggested donation): 1 raffle entry for awesome giveaways, VL’s Iftar recipe e-book

Vigilant Love Community Sponsor: 2 raffle entries for awesome giveaways, VL’s Iftar recipe e-book, name recognition in program e-materials and the Vigilant Love website

Fabulous Family: 3 raffle entries for awesome giveaways, VL’s Iftar recipe e-book, name recognition in program e-materials and the Vigilant Love website

Legendary Liberators: 5 raffle entries for awesome giveaways, VL’s Iftar recipe e-book, name recognition in program e-materials and the Vigilant Love website, 1 Solidarity by Any Means Necessary T-shirt and sticker

Revolutionary Rockstars: 7 raffle entries for awesome giveaways, VL’s Iftar recipe e-book, name recognition in program e-materials and the Vigilant Love website, 2 Solidarity by Any Means Necessary T-shirts and stickers, recognition as a supporter of VL’s forthcoming zine, a chance to experience a VL exclusive trip or event next year, big acknowledgement during the online Iftar

Solidarity Superstars: 8 raffle entries for awesome giveaways, VL’s Iftar recipe e-book, name recognition in program e-materials and the Vigilant Love website, 5 Solidarity by Any Means Necessary T-shirts and stickers, recognition as a supporter of VL’s forthcoming zine, a chance to experience a VL exclusive trip or event next year, big acknowledgement during the online Iftar, immediate recognition on Facebook and Instagram

Vigilant Visionaries – Title Sponsorship: 10 raffle entries for awesome giveaways, VL’s Iftar recipe e-book, name recognition in program e-materials and the Vigilant Love website, 10 Solidarity by Any Means Necessary T-shirts & stickers, recognition as a supporter of VL’s forthcoming zine, a chance to experience a VL exclusive trip or event next year, big acknowledgement during the online Iftar, immediate recognition on Facebook and Instagram

About Vigilant Love

Vigilant Love creates spaces for connection and grassroots movement to ensure the safety and justice of communities impacted by Islamophobia and violence in the greater Los Angeles area. In the face of cyclical violence, we envision the embodiment of vigilant love amongst generations of multiethnic and interspiritual community who create pathways to liberation and healing together. Vigilant Love is a fiscally sponsored project of Community Sponsors.